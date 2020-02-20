Live Now
Woman dies after being run over by float in Nyx parade in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL) — A woman was run over and killed by a float in the Krewe of Nyx parade Wednesday night.

The incident occurred near Magazine Street and Valence sometime after 8 p.m.

The 44-float parade was halted at the point of the accident, which involved float 21. 

People in the area where the accident occurred said the woman was facing away from the float before the accident.

An observer said that people in the area were screaming for help and spectators were visibly upset with children crying. 

The remainder of the parade, one of Carnival’s largest, is being re-routed around the scene and then will continue on. 

Wednesday night is the first night of parading on the second weekend of parading in New Orleans.

The incident occurred near the midway point of the 44-float parade. 

