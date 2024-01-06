LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– A woman is now dead and a juvenile victim was hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

At 7:11 a.m., authorities responded to the 4500 block of Sale Lane, and learned from the juvenile victim that a male suspect shot the juvenile and the juvenile’s mother. After arriving to the location, police called out into the open home and a man walked out of the residence and was detained.

Authorities went in the home and saw 35-year-old Danielle Nichole Walker of Lake Charles, the female victim, who had been shot. She was later pronounced dead, according to LCPD. The juvenile, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was brought to the hospital and released the next day.

Terrence Jerome Withers, 35, of Lake Charles was arrested Friday as a result of the incident. He is being charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder with a bond set at $1.25 million.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between Walker and Withers.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with with more information is urged to contact lead Detective Sgt. Willie Fontenot by calling (337) 491-1311.

