METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Bethany Holmes, 24, was arrested after stealing a State Trooper’s vehicle.

The vehicle was stolen from Clearview mall parking lot while Troopers investigated a crash. Holmes took the Trooper’s unit while he was assisting a person who was involved in the crash.

She fled the scene and crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Veterans and Bissonet.

She was involved in several minor crashes before she was taken into custody. There were no injures.

Holmes is now facing the following charges: