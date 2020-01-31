Live Now
Woman claims to have been abducted in Bossier City

Louisiana

Investigators examine a Volvo sedan that was sitting on the shoulder of Interstate 49 near Four Mile Creek in Miller County, Ark., when authorities responded to reports of a woman attempting to flag down motorists the night of Jan. 29. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Man in back seat forced her to drive on I-49 into Arkansas, where she fled after convincing him to pull over, she says

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A woman claims a stranger was in the back seat of her car when she left a Bossier City casino and forced her to drive north on Interstate 49.

A statement released Thursday by the Miller County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office does not identify the 36-year-old woman nor the casino.

But it says the woman told Miller County sheriff’s deputies that she had been visiting that area of Bossier City alone earlier Wednesday and was leaving the casino in her car when the abduction occurred.

She also told investigators that she ultimately convinced her assailant to allow her to pull over on the side of I-49 between Fouke, Ark., and Texarkana, Ark.

The woman said she then ran and tried to flag down someone to help her.

Miller County authorities received a number of reports from motorists about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday about a woman running down the interstate in the area of mile marker 23 and attempting to flag someone down.

It was about that time that KSLA News 12 asked Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry about a possible abduction at a casino there. “No kidnapping has occurred,” she responded.

On Thursday afternoon, Landry confirmed that Bossier City police are investigating a reported kidnapping at Margaritaville and are trying to corroborate what they have with what Miller County authorities know about the case.

The Miller County sheriff’s deputies who responded to the welfare call Wednesday night along I-49 in Arkansas found the woman on the southbound side of the highway.

And there was a Volvo sedan on the shoulder of the northbound side of the highway that was believed to be somehow connected to the case.

Authorities then launched a manhunt for the woman’s abductor.

With the aid of K-9 team from the Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office, they searched woods along I-49 in the area of Four Mile Creek for a couple hours then called off that effort.

“Law enforcement officials were unable to find any sign of the alleged assailant at the scene,” Miller County authorities reported Thursday afternoon.

Also taking part in the manhunt were Miller County and Bowie County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies, Texarkana, Ark., police officers and Arkansas State Police. They also helped process the vehicle.

EMS personnel examined the woman on the scene and found she needed no medical treatment.

At last report early Thursday morning, the woman was being taken to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

And Miller County says its sheriff’s Sgt. Jessie Grigsby was in contact with Bossier City police investigators through the early morning hours Thursday to share what they had learned and what evidence they had collected.

