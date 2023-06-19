BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area deputies say multiple people were charged after a fight broke out at a Small Sliders restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard Saturday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, it was after 8 p.m. when two of the eatery’s employees began fighting. Deputies identified one of the employees as 21-year-old Aaroneisha Keys. In an official document, deputies claim Keys and a 16-year-old coworker exchanged harsh words the day before, after Keys was told that her coworkers had been gossiping about her.

Deputies say the two employees exchanged text messages that indicated they were arranging to fight. Keys texted that she’d have her sister fight the 16-year-old, authorities claim.

On Saturday evening, Keys and her sister showed up at Small Sliders and authorities say video footage shows the two sisters fighting the 16-year-old.

According to deputies, restaurant patrons and employees tried to break up the fight.

When deputies arrived, all three women were charged. Keys’ sister and the 16-year-old were charged with disturbing the peace/fistic encounter.

Keys was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Deputies say she was charged with simple battery and cruelty to juveniles.