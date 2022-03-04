WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A sergeant with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office was minding their own business when a vehicle was clocked going 91 miles per hour on Highway 10. The vehicle was eventually pulled over in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Inside was Amber Ann Alleman, 22, and her two properly restrained children.

The deputy’s intention was to write Alleman a ticket for careless operation of a motor vehicle. WPSO says Alleman instead “snatched the ticket book from his hand, initially refused to return it and finally threw it at the officer.”

Alleman was told to get out of her vehicle, but refused, and started to drive away, running over the officer’s foot. WPSO says Alleman refused to get out of the car after being asked again and proceeded to roll the car window up pinning the officer’s arm.

Alleman’s children were handed over to their grandmother.

The 22-year-old was taken to the Washington Parish Jail.

Some of the charges that Alleman faces are listed below:

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Criminal damage to property

Bond was set at $40,000 for Amber Ann Alleman.