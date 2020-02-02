Woman accused of using college bookstore job to steal personal financial information, sell stolen electronics

Live Now
Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Baton Rouge detectives allege Jada Jones, 18, stole personal financial information and several hundred dollars worth of electronics while employed at a college bookstore in Baton Rouge.

Jones used one customer’s financial aid information to buy the electronics, officers claim. She obtained the personal financial information from the customer’s return receipt for a previous purchase.

The electronics were purchased then given to a third person who told officers she assumed Jones bought the electronics for her legitimately.

Jones later confronted the woman to retrieve the electronics, the arrest report states. When the woman refused to give Jones the electronics, Jones allegedly punched and kicked the woman.

After speaking with the woman and Jones, officers booked Jones into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for cruelty to juveniles, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, computer fraud, and theft over $750.

