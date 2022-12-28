LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana.

One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector.

Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane season.

“We’ve been experiencing a lot of carbon monoxide poisoning calls, carbon monoxide effects from not only portable generators, but those whole home generators.”

Rodrigue says because of portable and in home generators, as well as some appliances, carbon monoxide is more likely to seep into homes causing carbon monoxide poisoning, or death.

She says this new law is an attempt to save lives as carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas.

“At the end of the day we would advise anyone don’t wait for that home to get sold or leased, go out, its twenty dollars get that carbon monoxide alarm, have it in your home ready to go at anytime.”

Rodrigue says for people who do not have a carbon monoxide detector, it’s highly encouraged to get one.

Some other laws going into effect January 1st include the SAFE-T Act which prevents police officers who found themselves on the wrong side of the law from resigning or being terminated for their actions at one department only to move to a neighboring police force.

Also, the Virtual Currency Business Act will require a license for a business to continue using virtual currency.

See full list of new laws, here.