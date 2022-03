WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two men have apparently survived a plane crash this morning shortly after 10 a.m. near the Winnsboro Municipal Airport in Franklin Parish, according to sheriff’s deputies, according to a Facebook post.

One of the men was transported to the Franklin Medical Center for treatment, and the other was airlifted out. According to the sheriff’s office, the plane was taking off from the airport when something went wrong. The plane veered off course and crashed in the backyard of a home. The Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash, and it has been reported to the National Transportation Safety Board for additional investigation.

“I am thankful both occupants were communicating to us after the accident, and that those in the residential area were not impacted,” Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said.

Courtesy Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office