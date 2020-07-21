Wildlife & Fisheries looking for pontoon boat in possible hit and run

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is asking for help in a possible hit and run boating crash that happened on Saturday, July 18.

According to Wildlife and Fisheries, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night three people were bow fishing in a 16-foot bass boat in a bayou, near the southern end of Lake Maurepas.

Investigators believe a pontoon boat ran over the front end of the bass boat, tossing two people into the water. The pontoon boat reportedly kept going.

A fisherman was nearby to help them back into the boat. The family went to the hospital for injuries, but have been released.

The pontoon boat they are looking for has some damage. Unfortunately, they don’t have a description of the pontoon.

Wildlife and Fisheries is asking anyone with information about this to call the Operation Game Thief at their toll-free, 24-hour line at 800-442-2511.