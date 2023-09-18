BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Wildfires still raging in Beauregard Parish have forced the closing of La. 110 between Singer and Merryville and two new evacuation orders, authorities said.

According to posts on the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a new spot fire broke through the containment line and jumped the highway Sunday night. Authorities closed the highway, briefly reopened it, and then closed it again Monday morning.

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for Hubert Smith and Charles Burge Road Sunday and a voluntary evacuation order for the area south of La. 110 between Singer and Merryville continuing south to residents on the west side of La. 27 to Juanita.

“As of (Monday) morning the Voluntary and Mandatory Evacuation Orders remain in effect out of an abundance of caution for your areas still,” one of the posts read. “Approximately 200 acres were burned where the fire breached and crossed the highway. Again, this is a fluid situation and authorities feel like a significant chance of danger remains, so we are keeping the evacuation orders in place at this time.”

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said help is on the way.

“Ground resources are engaged,” the department said, in a post on the Tiger Island Fire information page on Facebook. “Two large airtankers have dropped water and two more are en route. Four scooper planes are also en route. Four helicopters are on scene and dropping water. Dozers from the Hwy 113, Elizabeth and Lions Road fires are heading to assist.”

Firefighters in Beauregard Parish rush to contain a new spot fire that jumped La. 110 on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

The mandatory order was issued at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on the BPSO’s online notification website.

“We need you to vacate the areas immediately,” the order read. “If you choose to not leave please be aware that fire retardant is going to be dropped and you should take cover.”