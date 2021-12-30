Wife’s call leads police to find missing Natchitoches man murdered in his bed

Natchitoches man found murdered in his home after he was called in as a missing person (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to find a missing person Wednesday evening, only to find the man had been murdered in his home.

Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Levee Rd. near the Grand Ecore area around 6:00 p.m. when they received a call from a visually impaired woman that had not heard from her 76-year-old husband since Tuesday afternoon. During questioning, they noted broken glass in a window of the home and that all of the vehicles belonging to William (Bob) Lang, Jr. were still parked there.

The deputies asked to enter the home, and when entering the room where the broken window was seen they found Mr. Lang lying in his bed with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide. His body has been sent for an autopsy.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the residence and interviewed friends and family. They canvassed homes and businesses in the area for surveillance videos that may help with the investigation.

If you have any information, contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.