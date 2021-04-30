Widow of Seacor Power Captain files lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) — The widow of Seacor Power Captain David Ledet filed a lawsuit against Seacor and Talos Energy on Wednesday, April 28.

Yvette J. Ledet, widow of David Ledet, 63, has filed a lawsuit against Seacor Marine LLC, Seacor Liftboats LLC, and Talos Energy. This is the fourth lawsuit to come out of the April 13 incident in which the Seacor Power liftboat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico.

The suit claims that Seacor directed Ledet to leave Port Fourchon despite dangerous weather conditions; Seacor claims that the decision was Ledet’s.

Read the full lawsuit here: