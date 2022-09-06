LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Louisiana shrimping industry has seen a decline in revenue, workers, and sustainability.

Just three weeks ago, after KLFY reported at the Delcambre shrimp festival, Congressman Clay Higgins wanted to see first-hand what goes into producing domestic shrimp.

Congressman Higgins met with local shrimpers to get a closer look at how the shrimping industry has been affected.

Seeing a decrease in earnings to make a living, Higgins is advocating to congress about how imported shrimp is hurting the shrimping businesses here in Louisiana.

“I was surprised to find the level of illegal importing, illegal dumping from other nation states into American agriculture and including the seafood industry. And nowhere more so do you see that impact than in the shrimp industry in south Louisiana.”

Congressman Higgins spoke with local shrimper, Thomas Olander, to discuss the effects imported shrimp is having on the shrimping business.

Olander said because of the increase in imported shrimp, the industry is seeing a decline in domestic shrimp and workers.

“By the imported shrimp dominating the market, it drove the price down of our domestic shrimp to a level right now that we really are not sustaining in the industry.”

Efforts are being made to assist workers in the shrimping industry as well as bring awareness to it.

Congressman Higgins said he is hoping his legislation is passed to get shrimpers the help they need.