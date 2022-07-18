LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Gas prices are still high across the nation and Louisiana tends to always be lower than the national average, but why is that?

With the national average price of gas at more than $4.50 a gallon, being below $4 a gallon is a bargain. Mike Moncla, the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association president explains why prices are dropping faster here than anywhere else. “Luckily for Louisiana we are in a state that does a lot of refinery for oil which makes gas. So it doesn’t have a lot of travel. It doesn’t have the extra cost of getting it to states that are further away, so we do have lower priced gas than most states.

Moncla says the price of gas is determined by the price of oil and other factors such as transportation charges. He also says he doesn’t have an exact date of when process will drop more but he’d love for it to get lower. “I would love for it to go back to the $2 range. You know that’s better for everyone including the oil and gas business.”

Prices as low as $3.78 are the cheapest gas in Acadiana.