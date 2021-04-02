Who wants to go swimming this summer? Blue Bayou Water Park announces opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are 79 days until Summer officially begins but that is not stopping one local theme park from spreading the good news.

Blue Bayou Water Park is opening in May.

Courtesy of Blue Bayou Dixie Landin’

The official date and more can be found below courtesy of Blue Bayou Dixie Landin’:

Blue Bayou Water Park will open on May 22, 2021. At this time we do not have our hours, what attractions will be open, capacity, etc. as they will be changing with the hopeful release of restrictions on April 28th. Look for more specific information after this date. All previously purchased tickets and Season Passes from the 2020 Season will be honored in 2021. We are accepting employment applications from individuals 15 years of age and above. Please apply online at www.bluebayou.com.

Blue Bayou Water Park opened in 1989.