White supremacist’s statue off of Louisiana high court steps

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Louisiana Supreme Court has moved the statue of Edward Douglass White Jr. from its front steps.

White was the ninth chief justice of the nation’s highest court and was the only Louisiana justice on that court until Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation this year.

Protesters and most members of the New Orleans City Council have said the statue should be removed because White fought for white supremacy and upheld racial segregation laws.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that the statue was moved from its pedestal Wednesday. A court spokesman says it will be placed indoors, near the court’s museum.