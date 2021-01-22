White flags placed in Lafayette Square to honor & remember COVID-19 victims

NEW ORLEANS– The Presidential Inaugural Committee has invited the City of New Orleans to participate in President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming memorial ceremony and national moment of unity, which recognizes the thousands of lives lost to COVID-19 across the country.

The City of New Orleans placed white flags in Lafayette Square to honor New Orleanians who lost their lives due to COVID-19. In front of Gallier Hall, citizens are encouraged to place photographs, cards, flowers, or other tokens of their loved ones.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Council President Helena Moreno hosted a small memorial ceremony in Lafayette Square this afternoon.

The City of New Orleans is currently in the planning stages to build a permanent memorial for COVID-19 victims. 695 have died because of COVID-19 in New Orleans.