While NOLA, Seattle mayors tweet for Russell Wilson’s services, Saints linger in limbo on Brees’ future

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell made her voice heard loud and clear on Twitter regarding her interest in the recruitment of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Mayor Cantrell proudly proclaimed: “The City of New Orleans is a place for you and your beautiful family.”

The 8-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion has made it clear he would consider a shift to three teams, including New Orleans as well as Dallas and Chicago. Cantrell not only took the time to textually tweet Wilson and his wife, Ciara, but literally took the time say it in a video post directed right at the couple.

“I’ve heard the rumors now,” claimed Cantrell in the tweet on Saturday. “And I wanna make sure that you understand that the City of New Orleans is a place for you and your beautiful family. I know, Mr. Wilson, that you will be a great addition to the New Orleans Saints. And more importantly, I can see us in that number, winning that Super Bowl championship once again.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan was quick to retort with a tweet of her own.

I love you Mayor, but keep your eyes off @DangeRussWilson. His home is Seattle. #GoHawks



And so you know, Seattle is in the market for a @NBA team. Don't make me go there. https://t.co/degqE61pJJ — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) February 28, 2021

“Keep your eyes off [Russell Wilson]. His home is Seattle,” Durkan tweeted back.

Despite the public pitch for Wilson’s services and ongoing question of “will he-won’t he” which now seemingly surrounds the futures of two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in the NFC, Daniels believes a tell-tale sign could come with how the contract extension of current Saints backup QB Jameis Winston is handled.

