“Where’s the money at?” Louisiana couple behind bars on armed robbery and prostitution charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning hours of Saturday October 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to an armed robbery complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they were advised by the victim that they met 30-year-old Darla Hundley in a room and paid her $160 for sex.

Per the arrest report, the victim stated that Hundley later opened the door to the room and 18-year-old Howtavious Hoston entered and told them Hundley was his girl and then asked “Where’s the money at?”

When the victim responded that they had already given the money to Hundley, Hoston reportedly walked towards the victim and pointed a handgun in their face while Hundley searched through their clothing.

Eventually, the victim was able to exit the room and sprinted towards the hotel’s front desk.

Officers were able to locate both Hoston and Hundley in a separate room at the hotel. After obtaining a search warrant, they recovered a handgun with extended magazine and approximately 20.5 grams of marijuana.

Hoston and Hundley were both arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Howtavious Hoston:

Armed Robbery

Possession of CDS-1

Illegal Carrying weapon in the presence of narcotics

Darla Hundley: