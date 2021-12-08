Wheelchair thief in Louisiana still on the roll, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Crime is high during the holiday season, especially theft. Many law enforcement agencies have issued warnings and awareness tips to communities on how to be safe during the holidays, as well as how to protect your belongings.

In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect that has not yet been identified, but perhaps you’ve seen him rolling around your neighborhood.

On November 21, 2021 officers were dispatched to a thread of car burglaries that took place on Preston Loop Drive in Monroe. While investigating, officers obtained surveillance footage of who they believe to be the suspect.

You can see a man in a wheelchair, rolling down the street, but jut moments later, the same man gets out of the wheelchair, stands up and begins to stuff two backpacks with items that authorities say were stolen out of four different vehicles in the neighborhood.

The suspect then begins to walk away, down the same street where he was earlier seen using a wheelchair, with two backpacks attached to him, leaving trash and the wheelchair behind.

Officers say the individual is not disabled and is described as a light skin Black male and slightly tall.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the man pictured below is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Any tip submitted in this case or any other case will always remain anonymous.

For more local fugitives that have been captured, pick up a copy of The Justified Newspaper at your local convenience store.