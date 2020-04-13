Westlake woman strikes 11-year-old child, busts his nose, abandons him at a store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Westlake woman ended up behind bars after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies say she struck an 11-year-old child in the face and then abandoned him at a store in Vinton.

Heather M. Johnson, 39, confessed to being angry at the child and striking him several times across the face, busting his nose. During booking, deputies found methamphetamines on her. She is charged with cruelty to a juvenile, possession of a Schedule II narcotic and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Judge Ron Ware set her bond at $34,000.