Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Westlake Officer fired, arrested on crystal meth possession

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
meth

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a police officer has been arrested and accused of possessing crystal meth.

News outlets report 39-year-old Westlake Police Senior Cpl. Jason O’Rourke was charged Thursday with malfeasance, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police Chief Chris Wilrye says narcotics detectives received a tip that O’Rourke was possibly using and distributing crystal meth.

Detectives corroborated the tip and obtained a warrant to search O’Rourke’s home. Detectives say crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia were found during the search.

Wilrye says O’Rourke was fired immediately after his arrest.

O’Rourke worked for the Westlake Police Department for 10 years. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories