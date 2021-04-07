Westlake man arrested for failure to register as sex offender

WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) — A Westlake man ended up behind bars after Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies say he was in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.

Richard L. Hollyfield, 51, of Westlake, was located in the Sulphur area and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Hollyfield also had a warrant through Probation and Parole.

Hollyfield was convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles in 2016 in Calcasieu Parish.

On Jan. 28, deputies performed a sex offender residence check on Hollyfield at his registered address on Gulfway Blvd. in Westlake, at which time they were advised Hollyfield had not been at the residence in over a week. On Feb. 1, deputies attempted to make contact with Hollyfield at his reported residence once again and were advised by a family member that he had packed his belongings and left the home approximately five days prior. Hollyfield failed to report a new address to law enforcement within three days of leaving his registered address, making him in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.

CPSO Sex Offender Unit detectives attempted to locate Hollyfield but were unsuccessful. On Feb. 3, Judge Robert Wyatt issued a warrant for his arrest in the amount of $10,000. He was located on April 3.