Westlake man accused of child rape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A 26-year-old Calcasieu Parish man is accused of first-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles in an investigation that began on Jan. 19.

During the investigation, the alleged victim told detectives the incident occurred at Savoy’s residence. Authorities were told that Savoy who was babysitting the alleged victim, along with two other children, also under the ages of 13, reportedly provided them with marijuana and allowed them to smoke.

Detectives attempted contact with Savoy numerous with no results, authorities said. Savoy also failed to show up for a scheduled interview with detectives, the CPSO said.

After further investigation, on February 3, detectives executed a search warrant at Savoy’s residence and located marijuana along with drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

Savoy, who was home at the time, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of first-degree rape; three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; possession of CDS I with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $216,500.