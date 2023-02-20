WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 18, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call in the West Monroe area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound on his leg.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The victim was put in an ambulance and transported to St. Francis Medical Center due to losing a large amount of blood. A detective was unable to get a statement from the victim due to his unstable condition.

The suspected stabber, 33-year-old Chalmanette Breaux, and a witness were at the scene of the incident and were brought to the West Monroe Police Department for questioning. Breaux was revealed to be the live-in girlfriend of the victim.

The witness was the 15-year-old son of the victim, and he explained to authorities that Breaux stabbed his father during an argument about him allegedly cheating. During Breaux’s interview, she stated she intentionally pulled a knife from her pocket to stab her boyfriend’s leg because she was angry.

Breaux was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. The suspect was charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery and has a set bond of $20,550.