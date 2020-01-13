Live Now
West Monroe woman arrested on Vehicular Homicide charge

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A West Monroe woman has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash kills one person.

According to arrest reports, the fatal crash happened late Sunday night on LA 557 near LA 34.

Louisiana State Police say that 36-year-old Amanda Fletcher was the “at-fault” driver in the crash after she crossed the center line.

Fletcher told troopers that she had 1 1/2 glasses of wine earlier in the night and had taken a prescribed “Adderall” pill.

Fletcher performed poorly on Standard Field Sobriety Tests, according to troopers. When she provided a breath sample, the test showed her Blood Alcohol Content to be at .141g% before showing an error. She was then taken to submit a blood sample.

Fletcher was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Vehicular Homicide
  • No Seat Belt
  • Improper Lane Usage

