West Monroe woman arrested after leading police on short high-speed chase

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe woman is behind bars after she allegedly led a State Trooper on a short high-speed chase.

According to arrest reports, a Louisiana State Police Trooper saw a vehicle driving south on Louisiana Highway 34, near the Graphic Packaging crosswalk, that appeared to be going over the 45 mph speed limit.

The trooper states that the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Ashley Fitzgerald, saw the patrol vehicle and attempted to slow down but was still going at least 81 mph, according to the trooper’s radar. When the trooper turned on his emergency lights and sirens, the vehicle passed by and started gaining speed rapidly. The trooper states that he was not able to gain much ground during the chase on Highway 34 even though he was driving faster than 90 mph.

Fitzgerald eventually turned off of Highway 34 and onto Bawcom street, and then again onto Hinton Street where she came to a stop in the driveway of a trailer in the Hinton Street Trailer Park.

The report states that Fitzgerald got out of the car quickly and tried to go inside the home, but was stopped by the trooper. When asked why she did not stop her vehicle, Fitgerald insinuated that there was an emergency inside the home. The trooper states that people inside the home came outside in a calm manner and led him to believe that there was not an emergency.

Fitzgerald was arrested and when questioned again, she stated that she did not stop because she did not want to get a speeding ticket and that she did not know that she couldn’t run from the police.

Fitzgerald was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

  • Speeding
  • Failure to Signal Turn
  • Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

