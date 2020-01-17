West Monroe teen dies in head-on crash

Calhoun, La. (01/17/20)— Yesterday, just before 4:00 P.M., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 80 near Calhoun Middle School. This crash claimed the life of a West Monroe teenager.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 1999 Ford F-150, driven by 19-year-old Joshua Graves of West Monroe, was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 80.

For reasons still under investigation, the Ford crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2007 Ford F-150, driven by 38-year-old Joseph Clampit of Choudrant.

Graves, who was properly restrained, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Clampit, who was also restrained, was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated two fatal crashes resulting in two deaths.