UPDATE (05/6/2023): On April 30, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a person who jumped from the Lea Joyner Bridge. With the assistance of the Monroe Police Department and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, on Friday, May 5, 2023, around 1 PM, the body was recovered in the Ouachita River around the Interstate 20 bridge.

The person was pronounced dead and identified as 32-year-old Edward Williams. According to authorities, Edward’s family has been notified.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 30, 2023, around 7:17 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department received multiple phone calls stating that they had witnessed a person jump off the Lea Joyner Bridge. According to officials, officers immediately responded and started a search for the person.

Multiple agencies joined the search and the rescue efforts have been unsuccessful in locating the person. The multi-agency search is still ongoing and no further information is currently available.

