All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself outside the window of a 5-year-old girl, authorities said.
Derrick Paul Lewis, 28, was charged with obscenity, resisting an officer and battery of a police officer.
On Tuesday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lilac Street in West Monroe in reference to an obscenity complaint. Upon arrival, deputies were told that a 5-year-old girl allegedly saw Lewis, her neighbor, by her window touching himself inappropriately, authorities said.
According to the affidavit, officials viewed the security camera footage and observed Lewis standing outside of his trailer pleasuring himself with his genital area exposed. Deputies contacted Lewis, who was arrested after a brief struggle.
He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center where his bond was set at $4,500.
