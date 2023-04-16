Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of April 16, 2023, a 40-year-old West Monroe man, Joseph Bevers, was taken into custody by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged with over 160 counts of Child Pornography Involving a Juvenile.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Details are limited at this time, but we do know that Bevers was arrested around 10 AM this morning on Lenwil Street in West Monroe. Bevers faces charges of 169 counts of Child Pornography, two counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal, False Imprisonment, Second-Degree Rape, and Cruelty to Juveniles.

Bevers is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center at this time, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.