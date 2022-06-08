OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Troopers arrested a West Monroe man early this morning, June 8, after they said he was asleep at a green light on U.S. 165.

Charles L. Bohanna, 27, performed “poorly” on a sobriety test after troopers said they smelled marijuana on him and noticed marijuana residue on his clothing. Bohanna’s eyes were also allegedly watery and bloodshot, while his speech was “slow,” troopers said.

Bohanna said he was extremely tired due to working for DoorDash. Troopers said Bohanna’s vehicle was still in drive while sitting at the green light.

Bohanna was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with simple obstruction of a highway of commerce and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His bond was set at $9,100.