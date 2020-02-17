Live Now
West Monroe man arrested after police find drugs in motel room with several teens

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE)– A West Monroe man is behind bars after police say that drugs were found inside a motel room with several teenagers.

According to arrest reports, officers with the West Monroe Police Department were sent to the Motel 6 on Constitution Drive after a caller reported that sounds of juveniles fighting were coming from a room.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the occupants of the room and found several teenagers inside the room. Police say that while talking with the occupants, the odor of marijuana could be smelled coming from inside the room.

One of the adults inside the room, identified as 31-year-old William Oliver III, was arrested on an active warrant with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After being placed in the officer’s patrol car, Oliver asked that the officers get some money out of Oliver’s bag and give it to one of the juveniles. When the officers opened the bag, they found a plastic bag with 3.6 grams of marijuana and 3.8 grams of methamphetamine. Oliver told police that the drugs belonged to him and that he was at the motel room to watch the juveniles.

Reports state that there were 8 juveniles in the room ranging from 12-years-old to 15-years-old and that the drugs were close to the teens, allowing them easy access.

Oliver was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

  • CDS in Presence of Persons Under 17 (8 Counts)
  • Possession of CDS, Schedule II
  • Possession of CDS, Schedule I – First Offense

His bond has not been set at this time.

All of the juveniles were released to their parents.

