WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man was arrested this week after Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies say he targeted Johnny’s Pizza restaurant and a delivery driver in two separate attempted armed robberies.

Jamie Lynn Youngblood, 34, faces the following charges:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of attempted armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal carrying a weapon in the presence of narcotics

He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center with a $235,000 bond.

On Monday, Feb. 14, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a call for an attempted armed robbery of a Johnny’s Pizza delivery driver. Youngblood allegedly approached the victim as they entered their vehicle and pointed a silver handgun at them through the closed window, tapping on the glass. The victim sped away in fear for their life, according to authorities.

Deputies gained verbal consent to search the residence where the attempted robbery occurred with the delivery driver. They located Youngblood inside of the residence and obtained a search warrant, discovering a loaded .22 caliber pistol and two plastic bags containing methamphetamine and oxycodone.

As the investigation continued, deputies discovered that Youngblood attempted to rob Johnny’s Pizza during a separate incident. According to the second victim, Youngblood walked to the counter inside of the Johnny’s Pizza restaurant on the 1200 block of Jonesboro Road with his hood up and covering his face. As Youngblood held his hands inside the pocket of the hoodie, he told the second victim that he was armed and demanded cash.

The second victim then convinced Youngblood that the money was in the back of the restaurant. The second victim then activated the panic alarm, causing Youngblood to flee the premises.