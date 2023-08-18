All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man is accused of video voyeurism after allegedly taking video of a woman using the bathroom, authorities said.

On Thursday deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Thomas Road in reference to a wireless camera being found in an employee bathroom. Upon arrival, the complainant said that her sister discovered the camera recording her while she was using the bathroom.

According to the affidavit, the victim mentioned that she knew the camera was recording due to the red light flashing. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the camera had a base station connected to the business’s wifi router.

Deputies also discovered that the complainant’s husband, 30-year-old Sammy R. Perez, allegedly installed the base station on Aug. 9. Perez arrived on the scene and was informed about the situation. Perez allegedly denied all knowledge of the camera or the base station.

He was arrested and charged with Video Voyeurism, authorities said. No bond details were released.