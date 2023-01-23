All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 13, 2023, at 8:57 PM, detectives of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of McKeen Plaza. According to detectives, they learned that the victim’s ex-boyfriend of nearly four years, 23-year-old Jeremiah J’Marquez Coleman, had broken into the victim’s residence and allegedly fired his handgun inside the home.

Authorities were also advised that Coleman called the victim while he was outside of the apartment and mentioned that he wanted to see the victim; however, the victim informed Coleman that she was inside the home with another man. Coleman allegedly became upset with the victim and entered the home with a firearm.

The male subject, who was visiting the victim, observed Coleman pointing a firearm toward him, which forced the male subject to fire his handgun at Coleman. After Coleman and the male subject exchanged gunfire, Coleman fled the scene.

Detectives noticed a 9mm shell casing, approximately five .40 cal shell casings, and multiple bullet hole entries inside the home. According to detectives, the male subject accidentally shot the victim while firing shots at Coleman.

On January 14, 2023, Coleman was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses:

Attempted Manslaughter

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Domestic Abuse

His bond was set at $146,500.