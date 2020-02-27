Live Now
West Monroe man arrested, accused of firing gun during an argument

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — A West Monroe man has been arrested for the illegal use of a weapon after deputies say he fired a handgun during an argument.

According to arrest reports, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call on Thursday morning about a man who pulled a gun from his vehicle and fired one round before getting back in his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Deputies found the vehicle traveling on North 7th Street in West Monroe and conducted a traffic stop. They say the driver, 27-year-old James Jordan III, was placed in handcuffs when deputies made contact with him.

Jordan told deputies that he was leaving a friend’s house when the neighbors yelled something at him. Jordan says that he stopped his vehicle, got out, and started arguing with the neighbors. During the argument, Jordan says that he went back to his vehicle, pulled out a pistol from the driver-side floorboard, and then fired once into the ground before leaving the scene.

Jordan was then arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon. His bond has been set at $5,000.

