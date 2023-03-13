WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 14, 2023, authorities responded to Kyle Street in West Monroe in reference to a domestic disturbance. Before deputies arrived, the suspect, 39-year-old Michael Ray Olive, had fled.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The juvenile witness, the stepdaughter of Olive, reported that her sister, also a juvenile, and Olive had been in a verbal argument. In the spur of the argument, Olive allegedly picked up a 10-week-old puppy and threw it across the yard at a fence near the road. The distance of this throw was around 30 feet.

The juvenile witness added that Olive supposedly began hitting her sister and grabbed her around the neck. The juvenile witness, along with her brother, attempted to stop Olive from hitting their sister. According to the stepdaughter, at the time of the incident, Olive was presumably drunk.

The juvenile witness explained that the father was irate about one of the puppies and decided to throw it out the front door. The juvenile believed that the puppy could possibly have been hurt.

The juvenile victim explained that during the incident, her father allegedly grabbed her and pulled her shirt off, then proceeded to punch her in the chest and shoulder area as well as use both hands to wrap his hands around her neck and choke her.

The juvenile victim said she was on the verge of passing out, but she was able to fight back. Authorities located the juvenile victim in the front yard when they arrived on the scene.

Olive faces charges of Cruelty to Juveniles, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Cruelty to Animals. Olive currently remains in custody with a set bond of $8,750.