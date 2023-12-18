All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 6, 2023, West Monroe Police began investigating a sex crime involving a 9-year-old victim. The victim’s mother reported that the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by their family member, Kamerian T. Hendrix.

According to court documents, officials learned that the assaults have occurred for approximately four years. The victim was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center for an interview and authorities were informed that the victim was allegedly forced to perform sexual acts on Hendrix inside of their family member’s home on Oaklawn Drive.

Officers learned that Hendrix allegedly mentioned “something bad would happen” if the victim told someone about the assaults. Authorities were told that the assaults began when the victim was 5 years old and it occurred on multiple occasions.

Authorities were also told that the last incident occurred in early 2023. During that incident, Hendrix allegedly performed sexual acts on the victim.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, Hendrix was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Molestation of a Juvenile.

Latest Stories