All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Pink Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities identified a male and female victim.

According to the affidavit, 28-year-old Jaterrious D. Burks arrived at the residence and an argument occurred. During the argument, Burks allegedly retrieved a handgun from his jacket pocket and pointed it at the male victim.

The male victim then grabbed Burks’s arm and a fight began, and Burks allegedly pistol-whipped the male victim. Authorities went on to make contact with the female victim and they were advised that Burks allegedly pointed a gun at her and she attempted to stop the physical altercation. Authorities located Burks and he was positively identified as the suspect despite Burks allegedly providing deputies with a false name.

Burks was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Resisting an Officer.

