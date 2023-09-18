All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.

Jeffrey Allen Caleb Karpel, 19, has been charged with two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in Monroe on July 27 in reference to a sex offense. The complainant advised deputies that his juvenile daughter may have been in a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old male subject, who was identified as Karpel.

According to court documents, the victim’s father said Karpel picked up his daughter from his residence on several occasions and drove the victim to Karpel’s residence in West Monroe. Detectives made contact with the victim, who said she had consensual sexual intercourse with Karpel at his home and that he provided the victim with marijuana to smoke together.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the victim and Karpel allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse multiple times between June and July. The victim also mentioned that Karpel allegedly provided the victim with alcohol during the time they spent together and he knew that the victim was only 15 years old.

Karpel was arrested Monday. His bond was set at $12,000.