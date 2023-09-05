WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday officials of West Monroe High School announced that its Head Football Coach has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

Head coach Todd Garvin was placed on leave Tuesday morning, a day after a player was hospitalized from heat exhaustion. This is the fourth heat exhaustion incident for the team this year.

Garvin was appointed as the head coach in May.

According to officials, the acting Head Football Coach for the program is Kevin Davis.