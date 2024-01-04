WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A former high school teacher in West Monroe has been arrested in connection with an alleged relationship with a 15-year-old student, authorities said.

Tatum Hatch, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor. She was released from the Ouachita Correctional Center on Thursday after posting a $10,000 bond.

Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted Dec. 15 by the West Monroe Police Department about a student who claimed to be in an inappropriate relationship with a teacher. Authorities contacted the father of the 15-year-old student, and the student’s father advised investigators that his son told him that the relationship was ongoing for a year and a half.

According to court documents, the victim showed his father an Instagram message thread that supported the victim’s claims. Officials confirmed that the teacher in the thread was Hatch, who was a teacher at West Monroe High School.

Authorities then met with the victim and viewed his cell phone, observing an Instagram message thread that was screen-recorded on the phone. In the messages, Hatch allegedly told the victim that she wanted the two to have sexual intercourse and advised the victim to come through the window of her bedroom.

Also, investigators found messages from Hatch asking the victim about their future sexual encounter. The victim mentioned that he was scared and Hatch mentioned that she was scared too; however, Hatch allegedly was worried that the victim would find someone else to be his “first.”

Authorities found other conversations between the victim and Hatch over a several-month span. One of the conversations took place at an after-hours school function. During that conversation, Hatch allegedly tried to get the victim to sit with her.

Authorities said Hatch allegedly sent nude selfies to the victim in “Vanish Mode.” A year before the investigation, Hatch allegedly came to the victim’s home. Once the victim entered Hatch’s vehicle, she allegedly touched his genital area while her infant child was in the car.

Hatch was interviewed by investigators on Dec. 16, and she allegedly admitted to talking to the victim through Instagram messenger. According to court documents, Hatch was worried that if she admitted to certain questions about what she sent to the victim, she would lose her children and chose not to answer those questions.

Authorities also learned that Hatch allegedly gave the victim between $500 and $600 because she was afraid of a rumor that she heard about the victim. Investigators obtained search warrants for the Instagram messages and authorities located a nude photo of Hatch.

The Ouachita Parish School Board confirmed Thursday that Hatch resigned on Dec. 26 after being placed on administrative leave on Dec. 15. Hatch is scheduled to appear in the 4th Judicial District Court on Friday.

