West Carroll man accused of aggravated kidnapping of a child

Louisiana

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. – Authorities say they have arrested a West Carroll man, Andrew Kalt, accused of aggravated kidnapping two of his children.

The mother of the two children reported to authorities her children had allegedly been taken by their biological father from the McDonalds on Thomas Road.

According to the arrest report, Andrew Kalt arrived at the McDonalds while they were with their grandmother and yelled at the two children to get in his car. After the children got into the car, officials say Andrew fled the area and was last seen traveling towards the interstate.

Andrew is currently prohibited from having contact with the children due to the children having a protective order against Andrew.

Authorities say Andrew has a criminal history which includes violation of protective orders and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kalt has been booked into OCC. His bond has not been set yet.

