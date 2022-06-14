WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) worked alongside a nonprofit to help fulfill the dream of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

The Deputy Jeremy Triche Fallen Hero Foundation was created in honor of St. John the Baptist Parish Deputy Jeremy Triche who was killed on August 16, 2012.

As a K-9 officer, Triche had the goal of providing more infrastructure and support to the K-9s who work alongside their fellow officers, courageously facing the challenging and life-threatening situations that every officer on the force faces.

The Foundation is a nonprofit that does exactly this by providing training to both officers and their K-9 partners as well as the equipment necessary for daily operations, in addition to providing bulletproof vests and medical care for the K-9s.

WBRSO used the first weekend in June to participate in a cooking event with the Foundation.

Image Credit: WBRSO

On its official Facebook page, the WBRSO said, “What a weekend! We were blessed to cook and be a part of this great event.”