‘We’ll see’: Rep. Abraham shows interest in Trump administration post

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — As U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham prepares his self-imposed exit from Capitol Hill, the Republican congressman says he is open to President Donald Trump’s call.

Abraham, who said in 2014 that he would only serve six years, announced last week he will not seek a fourth term for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. He said Tuesday he would consider a post with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, should the president ask.

“We’ll see,” Abraham, 65, told BRProud.com in a teleconference from Washington. “We’ve got some discussions going on… It’s certainly up to President Trump.”

The congressman has made agriculture a cornerstone of his Washington tenure. He has served on the House Agriculture Committee and helped draft the 2018 Farm Bill that President Trump signed.

“As everybody that watches me in Congress, they know I’m an ardent and strong supporter of this president,” Abraham said. “I think he will turn out to be one of the greatest presidents in our history. Look at our economy, look at our military that he’s built. Again, moving forward, it’ll certainly be up to him, and we’ll see what happens.”

Abraham was a practicing veterinarian for 10 years, graduating from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in 1980. He later attended LSU for medical school and practiced family medicine.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has not confirmed any proposed leadership changes. Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, 73, has led the department since April 2017.