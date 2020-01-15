Weekend storms claim fourth victim in NWLA

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Violent storms that tore through Northwest Louisiana over the weekend and spawned at least one EF2 tornado have taken a fourth life.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms 87-year-old Ira Jefferson passed away Tuesday from head injuries suffered early Saturday morning when the tornado struck his home in the 400 block of Davis Road in Haughton.

According to Jefferson’s great-grandson, Jefferson served in the Army and was a man who loved the Lord. Funeral arrangements for Jefferson are pending.

Jefferson lived on Davis Rd. next door to 79-year-old Jerry W. Franks and 65-year-old Mary Sue Franks, the couple who died during the tornado.

Both of their homes were completely destroyed when the storm came through Bossier Parish around 1:30 a.m. Saturday with 135 MPH winds.

The memorial service for the Franks was held Wednesday, Jan. 15, at First Baptist Church in Haughton.

One of the Franks’ three dogs was also killed. Another was injured, and a third is still missing.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “News like this is so devastating to hear. Losing three of our residents to this tornado is heart-breaking. I encourage folks to pray and help where they can…it means so much.”

In Caddo Parish, 75-year-old Raymond Holden was killed when a large tree fell into his home in Oil City around 11 p.m. Friday as strong, gusty winds pushed through ahead of the storms.