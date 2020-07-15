Website to apply for $250 hazard pay crashes hours after opening

The state Department of Revenue said it has “all hands on deck” working to fix the issue.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Frontline workers hoping to collect their $250 in hazard pay from the state of Louisiana hit a dead end Wednesday as the application website crashed.

According to the Louisian Dept. of Revenue, the application portal at frontlineworkers.la.gov took in more than 14,000 applications before 7 a.m. before crashing.

The LDR said the issue is a “network connectivity issue” that’s affected everything from the hazard pay application to people’s ability to file their taxes online.

“The state Office of Technology Services has all hands on deck working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” the statement from the LDR said.

Louisiana started accepting applications Wednesday for a $250 one-time check offered to front-line employees who performed essential tasks in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Revenue announced the application website and process after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation creating the hazard pay program with federal coronavirus aid.

Applicants can visit frontlineworkers.la.gov for details. The revenue department is encouraging people to apply quickly for the first-come, first-served program because lawmakers only earmarked $50 million for the program. That’s not enough to cover everyone who may be eligible.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the bill by House Democratic leader Sam Jenkins in the June special session.