‘We will build a clay dam and drain the canal,’ says sheriff as search continues for missing 4-year-old

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office continues its recovery efforts in search of 4-year-old Ellis Baudean, who fell into the swamp waters at Jean Lafitte National Park last Thursday.

On Monday, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced that they will be building an environmentally safe dam out of clay. This dam will help them as they pump out the water and drain the canal in hopes of finding the missing boy from Marrero, who has autism.

JPSO got permission to build the dam from Parks Services, and the LDWF will be on-site to monitor operations. The Sheriff said at this time they don’t know how long the process will take to build the dam and drain the canal.

Investigators say that no foul play was involved. They did find the boy’s shoe in the water.